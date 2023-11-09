Malabar Gold and Diamonds launched the Artistry Show in Camac Street

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a prominent chain specializing in gold and

diamond retail, inaugurated the ‘Artistry Show’ at their Camac Street Showroom, running from

November 4th to 12th, 2023. This exclusive exhibition beautifully showcased the exquisite

craftsmanship of handcrafted jewelry, featuring an extensive selection of both traditional and

contemporary designs.

Every jewelry piece exhibited at the Artistry Show was a unique masterpiece, exemplifying the artistry

and skilled craftsmanship inherent to Indian design. The collection included meticulously crafted

designs and a diverse array of pieces hailing from renowned Malabar Gold and Diamonds sub-brands,

including Mine diamond jewelry, Era uncut diamonds, Precia gemstone jewelry, Ethnix handcrafted

designs, Viraz polki jewelry, and more.

“We are delighted to launch the Artistry Show in Camac Street and introduce exquisite designs that

celebrate the excellence of our jewellery craftsmanship. Jewellery buyers in the city can enjoy our

products with the assurance of the highest quality, purity, and fair prices,” said MP Ahammed,

Chairman, Malabar Group.

In line with its dedication to transparency, the brand has embarked on an unprecedented initiative known

as ‘One India One Gold Rate,’ ensuring consistent gold prices throughout the nation.

Furthermore, customers receive the confidence of Malabar’s 10 Commitments with each purchase,

guaranteeing the utmost value for their money. These commitments comprise a clear price tag detailing

the jewelry’s stone weight, net weight, and stone charges, a lifelong maintenance assurance, a full 100%

value for old gold jewelry when selling it back, gold that is 100% BIS hallmarked, diamonds certified by

IGI and GIA, which adhere to a rigorous 28-point global quality standard check, a buyback guarantee,

responsible sourcing, and ethical labor practices.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds stands as a prominent jeweler, dedicated to exhibiting the intricate artistry

and craftsmanship of Indian jewelry on a global stage. Founded in 1993 in the historically significant

city of Calicut, India, the brand currently boasts a presence in 320 stores spanning 11 countries.