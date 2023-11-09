Senco Gold & Diamonds felicitates winners of ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery retailer with over eight decades of legacy today felicitated the lucky winners of ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’ at a glittering ceremony held at Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Moulali showroom in Kolkata. Mr. Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO and Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing of Senco Gold & Diamonds presented gold coins to the lucky winners of the contest. The customer felicitation ceremony was graced by the presence of the company’s brand ambassador and renowned Tollywood actress, Ishaa Saha.

As part of the ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest,’ lucky customers who made a purchase of Rs. 25000 and above between October 27, 2023 and November 12, 2023, had the opportunity to win 5-gram gold coins. The lucky winners of the contest are:

1. Doyel Brahma from Kolkata

2. Arnabi Pal from Kolkata

3. Sumit Raj from Ranchi

4. Sikha Arora from Jamshedpur

5. Arpita Acharya fromGhaziabad

6. Akshay Sharma fromDwarka

7. Jitendra Tiwari from Lucknow

8. Kinjal Pandey from Lucknow

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘We are delighted to felicitate the winners of our ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’. Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious festivals, and we wanted to celebrate this occasion with our valued customers by giving them the chance to win gold coins. We are grateful for the overwhelming response we received for this contest and we congratulate all the winners.”

Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing of Senco Gold & Diamonds added, ‘We at Senco Gold & Diamonds, we continually seek ways of making our customers’ shopping experience special and rewarding. The ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’ was one such initiative that offered a value proposition as well as an opportunity to engage with our cherished customers. We are thrilled to witness so many delighted winners today and wish them a long, happy and rewarding journey with Senco Gold & Diamonds.’

‘I am delighted to be a part of this felicitation ceremony for the winners of the ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’. My heartfelt congratulations to all the lucky winners. I wish you a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras, Diwali and Kali Pujo,’ said Ishaa Saha, brand ambassador of Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a proud partner of the ongoing India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF), also felicitated the winner of the IJSF Contest at the event today. Senco Gold & Diamonds customer Mr. Ajad Ali Shekh, the winner of the contest was felicitated with a 25gm gold coin. As part of the IJSF Contest, customers who make a purchase of Rs. 25,000 or more from the participating partners have an opportunity to win a gold coin. Mr. Shekh qualified as a winner in the Lucky Draw after making a purchase of more than Rs. 25,000 at Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Baruipur showroom.

Senco Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its exquisite handcrafted jewellery collections inspired by Indian culture and heritage. The company offers an extensive jewellery collection, including gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stones. Its brands include Everlite, which specializes in lightweight jewellery; Gossip, offering silver and costume jewellery; and D’Signia, providing a premium jewellery shopping experience. Senco Gold & Diamonds also houses the Aham collection for men and the Vivaha collection, a premium designer wedding jewellery range.