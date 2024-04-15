Above Normal Monsoon In India Likely This Year, Forecasts IMD

India is likely to witness an ‘above normal’ monsoon this year, said the India Meteorological Department.

IMD predicts above normal monsoon in 2024. (File)

Monsoon In India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that India is likely to witness an ‘above normal’ monsoon this year, 2024.

The IMD said that India is likely to see above-normal monsoon with cumulative rainfall estimated at 106 percent of a long-period average of 87 cm adding that El Nino conditions are likely to weaken during the early monsoon. The weak El Nino conditions will develop which will help monsoon.

The IMD said analysis showed that in 22 La Nina years, most years have recorded above normal or normal monsoons except 1974 and 2000 when below normal rain was recorded.

“Snow cover over the northern hemisphere this spring was below normal. That has an inverse relationship with southwest monsoon rainfall hence above normal rainfall is expected,” explained the IMD.

“According to the rainfall data from 1971 till 2020, we have introduced new long-period average and normal. According to this normal, from June 1 to 30 September, the average of the total rainfall of the entire country will be 87 cm,” said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.







