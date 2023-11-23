Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Empowers Youth Towards Green Careers with a Unique Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), one of Indias leading fashion companies, proudly announces the culmination of the Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023, a collaborative project with 1 Million for 1 Billion (1M 1B). The program, held in November 2023, demonstrated ABFRLs commitment to build green skills and empower Indian students while nurturing the talents required to carry our collective sustainability mission forward.

Each of the participants were presented with co-branded ‘Certificates of Participation’ from ABFRL and 1M 1B to recognise their dedication and achievements. The top 20 students chosen for industry engagement at an ABFRL campus were also honoured with diplomas recognising their excellent performance during the 5-day internship.

The Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023 made tremendous progress towards its goals, cultivating a new generation of environmentally conscious leaders. For beginnings, the initiative enabled youngsters to become proactive climate change champions, instilling in them the inspiration and determination to act in their communities. Second, participants acquired significant insights into cutting-edge technology, realising how crucial their role is in crafting a sustainable future. Students had the unique opportunity to apply their knowledge through hands-on activities connected to sustainable technology, bridging the gap between theory, experiential and applied learning. Furthermore, the program provided a platform for mentorship by global experts, allowing students to integrate their original ideas into real solutions, promoting a culture of innovation and creativity.

Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Co-Chair of the Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator Program, highlighted the program’s significance stating, “The Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023 embodies our commitment to nurturing a sustainability mindset in India’s youth & students and empowering them to drive our collective green mission forward. Through this program, we aim to create a new generation of sustainability champions who will lead the way in shaping a greener future for all. This program provided school students with hands-on experience, moulding them into responsible, people-centred corporate leaders who prioritise the well-being of our society and its inhabitants.”

Manav Subodh, Founder, 1M 1B, was proud to bring this collaboration to life, saying, “This is an industry first partnership, where a large corporation, ABFRL and a social venture, 1M 1B is coming together placing sustainability at the core of whatever you do. The internship aims to encourage students to be valuable contributors to climate change and introduce them to how technology can play a role in shaping a greener planet. The students will also be mentored by leaders of ABFRL.”

The unique Internship Program was carefully designed to maximise learning and engagement. Six Learning Days were included in the curriculum, during which participants immersed themselves in instructor-led seminars that delved deep into essential sustainability concepts, innovations, and green skills. Following that, students demonstrated their newly gained knowledge in actual scenarios, exhibiting their skills in addressing real-world sustainability concerns. The program culminated with the Industry Day, an interactive session in which students presented their ideas to industry executives. This forum enabled them to demonstrate their solutions and share vital insights obtained over the program, emphasising the breadth of their knowledge and the effect of their efforts on the sustainable future we seek to create.

ABFRL remains committed to developing a culture of sustainability, motivating future generations to pave the way towards a greener and more environmentally conscious society.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 12,418 Cr. spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2023), it is India’s first billion dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2023).

It has a repertoire of India’s largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s leading fashion retailer.

The Company’s international Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, Amongst Indias largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as Indias most innovative and fashionable brand. The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantnu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led ‘House of D2C Brands’ venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market. With a focus on Fashion & Lifestyle categories, TMRW is building a portfolio of the most loved consumer brands that tap into the significant growth potential in India and globally.