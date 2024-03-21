After Bengaluru, Water Crisis to Hit Kerala’s Kochi ? City Faces Shortage of 80 Million Litres Per Day

Kochi Water Crisis: As the water consumption has increased in Kerala’s Kochi, the corporation is witnessing a pressure variation in the pipelines as well.

Water Crisis to Hit Kerala’s Kochi Soon.

Kerala Water Crisis: Amid Bengaluru water crisis, Kerala’s Kochi is facing water shortage and the city is likely to witness similar crisis in the immediate future. Rapid urbanisation and the rise in temperature are believed to be the main reasons of water crisis in the city. As per the KWA’s assessment, Kochi as of now is facing a shortage of around 80 million litres of water a day (MLD).

If the present water crisis continues, then in another five years, the water shortage is likely to increase to 116 MLD in Kochi, a report by TOI said. At present, the city needs around 276 MLD water but the total supply from KWA’s Aluva, and Maradu plants is around 200 MLD.

50 MLD Water Needed to Address Crisis

It is now observed that Kochi requires a minimum of 50 MLD immediately to stave off a water crisis. A KWA official told TPI that they are looking for an immediate solution to the water shortage in the current summer season and can tide over the crisis if they get 50 MLD water immediately.

He said a pumping set at the Pazhoor plant has been replaced with a new one, and the plant is expected to supply an additional 5-6 MLD water to the city.

Apart from all this, he said efforts are also undertaken to increase the number of vending points from 12 to 20 at the Maradu plant for distributing water to tankers.

Water Consumption Increased In Kochi

He said as the water consumption has increased in the city, the corporation is witnessing a pressure variation in the pipelines as well.

The official further added that the rising demand for drinking water can only be addressed after the proposed 190 MLD plant at Aluva comes into operation.

About 95.55% households in the corporation are reported to have tap connections, indicating that the city relies almost completely on tap water, raising concerns further that urbanization will put pressure on the existing water sources.

The Kochi water tanker operators in the meantime said that there has been a 25% rise in inquiries for drinking water.

Zakeer Hussain VA, president of the drinking water welfare association in Ernakulam, told the newspaper that the water consumption has been increasing and it is expected to rise further in April and May.

