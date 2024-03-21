Sports

IPL 2024 – CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over from MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain

IPL 2024 - CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over from MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been unveiled as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the opening game of IPL 2024, where defending champions CSK take on the visiting Royal Challengers Bengaluru side at home at the Chepauk. This brings to an end MS Dhoni‘s long stint as captain of CSK – from the first season back in 2008 – though he had stepped away from the position in 2022 too, when Ravindra Jadeja was made captain. But Jadeja stepped down after a few matches and Dhoni took back the reins, continuing in 2023 when they won the title for the sixth time and drew level at the top with Mumbai Indians.

