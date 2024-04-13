Answer To Terrorists Cannot Have Rules: Jaishankar On India

Jaishankar also recalled the historical context of Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir in 1947 and India’s response, underscoring the need to address terrorism at its core.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Since 2014, India’s foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation, particularly in its approach to counterterrorism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted this shift during an interactive session with youth in Pune, emphasizing the critical importance of addressing terrorism effectively. Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges in maintaining relationships with certain countries, notably Pakistan, attributing the strained ties to Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism. He recalled the historical context of Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir in 1947 and India’s response, underscoring the need to address terrorism at its core.

The minister, while speaking at an event titled ‘Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity For Youth and Participation In Global Scenario’, underscored the evolution in India’s foreign policy, citing a 50% continuity and 50% change, with a particular emphasis on combating terrorism.

He referenced past incidents like the Mumbai attacks and stressed the imperative of a robust response to such threats to prevent future atrocities. “Narendra Modi came (to be Prime Minister) only in 2014, but this problem did not begin in 2014. It started in 1947, not even after the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11. This started in 1947, the first people came from Pakistan in Kashmir and attacked Kashmir… it was terrorism. They were blazing towns, cities. They were killing people. These were people from Pakistan’s northwest front… the Pakistani army put them on the frontlines and asked them to totally disrupt Kashmir, saying ‘we will come after you’,” S Jaishankar said.

“After the Mumbai attack, there was not a single person who felt we should not have responded. But it was thought at the time that the cost of attacking Pakistan is more than not attacking Pakistan,” he added.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s unwavering stance on terrorism, emphasizing that under no circumstances can terrorism be tolerated. He highlighted the importance of proactive measures to address security challenges effectively and prevent potential attacks. “the UPA government held various rounds of discussion only to come to the conclusion that ‘the cost of attacking Pakistan is more than the cost of not attacking it’.”

“Terrorists should not think; we are this side of the line, so no could touch us. Terrorists do not play by any rules. The answer to terrorists cannot have any rules,” the External Affairs Minister said.







