MAHE Ranked by Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2024

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is proud to achieve new rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2024. MAHE has been ranked in two narrow subjects, specifically Dentistry and Anatomy and Physiology, which fall under the Life Sciences and Medicine category.
The rankings in the broad subject of Life Sciences have improved significantly, currently standing at 317, an improvement of 51 places from last years rank of 368 and Medicine 201- 250, which is improved by one band.
Among the 150 ranked universities worldwide, only Manipal Academy of Higher Education is ranked from India under the Anatomy and Physiology subject.
Under the Dentistry subject, there are 100 universities ranked, out of which only 2 universities are from India, MAHE being one of them.
As compared to the previous years ranking, three narrow subjects have been ranked under the 200 band this year (Dentistry, Anatomy & Physiology, and Pharmacy & Pharmacology).
Broad Subject
2024
2023
Life Sciences & Medicine
317
368
Broad Subject
Narrow Subjects
2024
2023
Engineering & Technology
Computer Science & Information Systems
601-650
651-680
Life Sciences & Medicine
Anatomy & Physiology
101-150
NA
Biological Sciences
451-500
501-550
Dentistry
51-100
NA
Medicine
201-250
251-300
Pharmacy & Pharmacology
151-200
101-150
Natural Sciences
Chemistry
601-650
601-630
The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.