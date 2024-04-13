Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management Holds 27th Convocation, Confers 227 PGDM Degrees

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, recently held its 27th convocation. The Chief Guest Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, EC-NAAC and NBA and Chairman – Board of Governors, LBSIM – Shri Anil Shastri, presented PGDM Degree to a total of 227 students from PGDM (General), PGDM (Financial Management), PGDM (Research & Business Analytics), PGDM (E-Business), PGDM (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) of session 2022-24 and PGDM of session 2021-24.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, EC-NAAC, and NBA, and Anil Shastri, Chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, jointly presented the degrees to the graduating students

During the graduation ceremony, the college also honored students for their remarkable achievements. Gold medals were awarded to Arjun Khajuria for PGDM (General), Sakshi Jain for PGDM (Financial Management), Ritika Aggarwal for PGDM (Research & Business Analytics), and Kritima Jain for PGDM (E-Business), Saksham Kapoor for PGDM (AI & Data Science) for 2022-24 and Sandeep Kumar Pugliya (PGDM 2021-24) securing first position and received gold medal in their respective courses. Sourashish Chatterjee, Priyal Sachdeva, Devanshi Narang, Sidhanth Kapoor, and Shivam Gupta received the Lalita Shastri Medal for the best overall performance in PGDM. Vrinda Jain was recognized with the Amit Chopra Medal for her contributions to social service and extracurricular activities.

In his welcome address, Anil Shastri, Chairman of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, congratulated all the graduating students and awardees. He further advised the students never to lose the sight of ground reality. “If you are unaware of it (ground reality), you will find difficulty in whatever you want to do. Passion, personal integrity, intellectual honesty and determination is very important to get success in your endeavors.“

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

While delivering the convocation address, Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, EC-NAAC, and NBA, said, “LBSIM has earned great respect from public as it furthering the legacy of countrys great leader and former PM Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. Everything he did, touched the heart and soul of every human being.“

Interacting with students he further said, “The rise in startups and innovations has lifted our standards. About 7-8 years ago India was at the 81st position in the Global Innovation Index and today we hold the 40th position. Some of you must take up the journey of entrepreneurship and create startups. In 2014 there were not even 400 startups in India and today that number has crossed 1,10,000. The graduating students are now creating jobs with the help of startups and thereby catapulting the Indian economy. By 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence, we’ll be at the top of almost all the schemes of things.“

The convocation ceremony also included the presentation of the annual report by Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, shedding light on the institutes achievements and milestones over the past year. The Convocation culminated with Students Group Photographs followed by jubilant doffing of graduation caps and memorable interactions among board members, dignitaries, faculty, staff, parents and students over dinner.