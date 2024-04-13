Keralites Raise 34 Crore To Save Kozhikode Man Jailed In Saudi For 18 Yrs

Kerala raised a whopping Rs 34 crore via crowdfunding to secure the release of a Kozhikode man, Abdul Rahim, who is incarcerated in a prison in Saudi Arabia for the last 18 years.

Image: India.com

In what is being dubbed as the “Real Kerala Story“, a remarkable example of camaraderie and brotherhood was witnessed in the southern state which has raised around Rs 34 crore to secure the release of a Kozhikode man, Abdul Rahim, who is languishing in a Saudi Arabian prison for the past 18 years after being convicted in the accidental death of a Saudi boy.

In 2006, Rahim, a Kozhikode native, had travelled to Riyadh on a house-driver visa where his services were attained by a Saudi family who entrusted him with caring for their differently-abled, besides his duties as a driver.

However, things took a tragic turn when Rahim and the boy were involved in an accident in which the child’s life-support device got accidentally detached, and despite Rahim’s best efforts to save him, the boy died.

Following the boy’s death, Rahim was jailed and in 2018 sentenced to death under Saudi law. However, after persistent negotiations with the Saudi authorities, it was decided that Kerala resident can be pardoned if he paid Rs 34 crore as ‘blood money’.

This is when the Legal Action Committee stepped in and started a massive crowdfunding initiative, one of the largest ever, to help facilitate the release of Abdul Rahim from Saudi Arabia, who has been incarcerated in the Middle Eastern country for almost two decades.

Target amount raised, funds to be transferred to Riyadh

In order to ensure transparent donations, the committee launched the ‘SAVEABDULRAHIM’ app, while several top businessmen, NRIs, influencers, and social activists led the massive fundraising campaign in support of Rahim and ensure his release.

According to the committee, more than Rs 30 crore was collected via the app itself and the funds will be transferred to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh through the Ministry of External Affairs, to secure Rahim’s release after almost 18 years.

The committee has announced that that target for funding Rahim’s release has been meet and no more donations will be accepted.

‘Real Kerala Story’

Upon hearing the news, Rahim was over the moon and dubbed the fundraising effort for his release as the “Real Kerala Story”.

On a similar note, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the effort as a shining example of communal brotherhood in Kerala which cannot be shaken by communal forces trying to infiltrate the southern state.

“In the face of relentless hate campaigns targeting Kerala, the indomitable spirit of Malayalis shines through, upholding together Kerala’s resilience and compassion. Abdul Rahim’s story, a Keralite facing execution in Saudi Arabia, symbolizes this resistance. With 34 crore rupees raised for his release, Kerala’s commitment to its people and values is crystal clear, shattering divisive lies,” Vijayan wrote on his official X handle.

“Gratitude to all those who joined hands for this humanitarian cause. United, we’ll continue sharing the Real Kerala Story of compassion and truth,” he said.







