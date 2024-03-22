Arvind Kejriwal FIRST Reaction After Arrest, Says My Life Dedicated To Nation

The Delhi Chief Minister gave his first reaction a day after his arrest and stated that his life is dedicated to the nation. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday from his official residence in the money laundering case related to Delhi’s Excise Policy.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Arvind Kejriwal’s FIRST Reaction After Arrest, Says ‘My Life Dedicated To Nation’

New Delhi: After his dramatic arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first reaction, stated that his life is dedicated to the nation. Kejriwal told mediapersons that he would keep working for the country even from behind bars.

#WATCH | “Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country,” said arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he was produced before Rouse Avenue court by ED following his arrest yesterday. (Video source: AAP) pic.twitter.com/A9YGNlxIGy — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024







