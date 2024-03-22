NationalPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal FIRST Reaction After Arrest, Says My Life Dedicated To Nation

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Delhi Chief Minister gave his first reaction a day after his arrest and stated that his life is dedicated to the nation. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday from his official residence in the money laundering case related to Delhi’s Excise Policy.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
arvind kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal’s FIRST Reaction After Arrest, Says ‘My Life Dedicated To Nation’

New Delhi: After his dramatic arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first reaction, stated that his life is dedicated to the nation. Kejriwal told mediapersons that he would keep working for the country even from behind bars.

 






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Poultry Federation of India (PFI) and USA Poultry and Eggs Export Council (USAPEEC) Collaborate to Address Protein Deficiency in India

4 hours ago

DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

5 hours ago

Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwals Plea Against ED Arrest Today

5 hours ago

Upping itself in Every Corner: SGT Hospital Keeps Making New Strides

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow