Asian Paints On-boards Virat Kohli as the Brand Ambassador for a Revolutionary Offering – “Neo Bharat Latex Paint”

Asian Paints, Indias foremost paint and decor company, proudly announces the onboarding of cricketing icon, Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for their upcoming new launch – Neo Bharat Latex Paint.

Brand Ambassador, Asian Paints Ltd. Virat Kohli, with MD & CEO of Asian Paints Ltd., Amit Syngle

With Neo Bharat Latex Paint, Asian Paints will revolutionize the paint category by expanding its footprint in this dynamic industry & democratize it further. Neo Bharat Latex Paint is revolutionary in every way as it comes equipped with special polymer technology that provides superior finish, higher coverage, and better washability. These “colours of progress“, as is the tag line for Neo Bharat, are an ode to the millions of Indians who are in pursuit of a better life, and Asian Paints aims to partner with them in their journey.

As a pioneer in the market, Asian Paints has consistently introduced innovative products that redefine standards, and Neo Bharat Latex Paint is set to galvanize the category yet again.

Who better than Virat Kohli would do justice to a launch of this magnitude. Virat embodies the values and spirit of the brand reflecting Asian Paints leadership and commitment to excellence and performance, making him the perfect face for both Asian Paints and the innovative Neo Bharat Latex Paint.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming launch and its brand ambassador, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., said, “Our upcoming launch, Neo Bharat Latex Paint, marks one of Asian Paints biggest moments in history, and having Virat Kohli as the face of this disruptive brand adds to our excitement. Kohli is credited today to transform the game and the Indian team in a way that many have not. His popularity cuts across regions, his persona exudes the confidence of the new India. Kohli’s influence and resonance with the masses perfectly align with this revolutionary product. Neo Bharat is set to not only redefine the paint category but also fuel the industrys growth in India. We welcome Virat Kohli to the Asian Paints family and look forward to this journey together.”

Commenting on his association with Asian Paints, Virat Kohli stated, “I am truly excited and ecstatic to be associated with a brand known for its leadership, innovation and strong values. Asian Paints for me represents more than a brand and is like cricket; being a part of almost every Indian Home bringing joy and exhilaration to our lives. Aligning with this transformational journey, I am truly honoured to be partnering the launch of Asian Paints Neo Bharat Latex Paint, propelling Asian Paints to being a strong part of a new and progressive India.“

Asian Paints will soon unveil further details about Neo Bharat Latex Paint and launch a massive campaign for the brand with its dynamic brand ambassador. The campaign is set to go live across all mediums in the next few weeks, promising to be the biggest yet.

About Asian Paints Limited

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 34,489 crores (Rs. 345 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Beautiful Homes Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.