PM Modi Launches NDA’s Bihar Campaign From Jamui; Calls Congress-RJD Alliance ‘Ghamandiya Alliance’

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi started his Bihar campaign in Jamui today. Check top points here.

Jamui: In a major development before the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, PM Modi kicked off the campaign for the Bihar NDA from Jamui. In his address, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the RJD-Congress alliance for its jungle raj legacy and praised Chirag Paswan for carrying forward the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan.

PM Modi, addressing a huge gathering of people, raked up the issue of Maoist insurgency and extremism in the region and also outlined the NDA government’s focus and thrust on bringing development to the region. Notably, the Jamui seat has been represented twice by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan; however, this time, Arun Bharti is the party candidate from here.

Political Significance Of Jamui

“Jamui was once identified as a hotbed of Maoist terrorism; government welfare schemes couldn’t reach here but now things have changed, red terror is decimated, and many misguided youth have returned to the mainstream,” PM Modi told the audience.

“Jamui is heading forward on the path of progress and prosperity. Medical colleges have opened, and institutions have been set up,” he added.

PM Modi also shared the blueprint for development in the region, said that the NDA government wants to harness Jamui’s natural beauty to its benefit and bring it on par with other nearby tourism hotspots like Deoghar and Gaya.

“Those who visit Deoghar and Gaya, both connected with the rest of the country via international airports, should also visit Jamui,” PM Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the public.

PM Calls Congress-RJD Alliance ‘Ghamandiya alliance’

Dubbing the Congress-RJD alliance as the ‘Ghamandiya alliance’, the Prime Minister said that the RJD regime created an era of jungle raj and not much has changed even now. He said that the opposition parties, who fought against each other, have now ganged up against the NDA to save their skin, citing instances of Bihar ‘bahubalis’ getting farmers’ land registered in the name of their family members and relatives.

PM Modi also hit out at Congress for its persistent resistance to the Ram Mandir movement and said how it conspired and connived for years to block the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On Bharat Ratna honour to Karpoori Thakur, he said that the Jannayak was given his due after decades of wait but that also didn’t go well with the RJD and Congress.

Claiming that the NDA’s ‘Brashtrachar mitaao’ promise is a blow to the opposition’s ‘Bhrasthachai bachao’ pitch, he said that the BJP-JD(U) alliance wants to take Bihar to the next level of growth but the RJD and Congress want to hold it in ‘dark ages’.

“The NDA government is promoting solar energy not just in Bihar but across the country but RJD wants to continue with Laalten Raj, he said in a terse jibe at the Lalu-led party.

