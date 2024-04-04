NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: 1.5 Year-old Child Recused Alive From Borewell

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and posted his two-page resignation letter on X, which he sent to party President Mallikarjun Kharge. He further said that he was quitting the party as he was not feeling “comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward”.

