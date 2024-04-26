Home

Uttar Pradesh

Attention Voters! Restaurants Offer Mega Discounts On Meals To Celebrate Polling | Check Details Here

Noida Lok Sabha Election 2024: Several restaurants are offering up to 20 percent discount on bills, while hospitals are offering free full body check ups to voters during the second phase of general elections.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Attention Voters! Restaurants Offer Mega Discounts On Meals To Celebrate Polling | Check Details Here

Noida Lok Sabha Election: Voting is underway in 89 seats across 12 states and Union Territories in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Amid the ongoing polls, restaurants and hospital in Noida and Greater Noida are offering discounts on their services to people who cast their votes. Several restaurants are offering upto 20 percent discount on bills, while hospitals are offering full body checkups for free to voters. These initiatives aimed at encouraging people to cast their franchise to elect thier representative in the Parliament.

National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has reached out to member companies for the initiative.

Under the “Democracy Discount” voters have to show a proof of voting, that is inked finger, to avail up to 20 percent discount at selected restaurants on April 26 and 27.

Noida Lok Sabha Election 2024: List Of Restaurants Offering Upto 20 Percent Discount

Desi Vibes, Kaffiiaa, ‘I Sacked Newton, De Valentino Cafe, Noida Social, Getafix, Osteria, Chica Loca, F Bar Noida, Ching Singh, Paso Noida, Moire Cafe & Lounge, Xero Courtyard Gardens Galleria, Dirty Rabbit, Baby Dragon, Trippy Tequila, Cafe Delhi heights, The Beer Cafe, Sky by Swagath, Imperfecto and The Patiala Kkitchen, according to NRAI.

“The idea is to encourage citizens for more voter turnout,” Uttar Pradesh unit head of NRAI Varun Khera told PTI.

Owner of Imperfecto Naresh Madan stated that it is a “win-win situation” for people as they can participate in the voting and can also have meals on discount.

“All the customers have to do is show their fingers marked with voting ink and they’ll get the discount. We won’t even ask for other ID proofs, just the voting ink is proof enough,” Madan said.

Noida Lok Sabha Election 2024: List Of Hospitals Offering Discounts

Felix Hospitals in Noida’s Sector 137 is offering free full body check up under its initiative “Vote for Healthy India”.

“Citizens can come to the hospital and show the voting ink mark on their fingers to avail full body check-up worth ₹ 6,500 free of cost. The offer will be available from April 26 to 30,” Felix Hospitals CEO Dr. DK Gupta informed PTI.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Buddha Nagar, which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh, will go to the polls on April 26, with over 26 lakh registered voters.







