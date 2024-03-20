Bajaj Markets Partners with L&T Finance for Housing Finance Solutions

Bajaj Markets takes another significant step in empowering homebuyers by introducing L&T Finance Home Loan and Loan Against Property on its digital platform. This adds to the range of financial products by L&T Finance, like personal loans and two-wheeler loans, already available on Bajaj Markets.

Home loans from L&T Finance now available on Bajaj Markets

Individuals can also opt for a home loan balance transfer or loan against property balance transfer offered by L&T Finance on Bajaj Markets. Borrowers can extend the repayment tenure of their existing loan up to 300 months and enjoy lower interest rates starting from just 8.65% p.a.

Here are some key details of these new loan options from L&T Finance available on Bajaj Markets, that borrowers should know about:

Loan

Amount

Interest Rate

Tenure

Home Loan

Rs. 7.5 Crores

8.60% p.a.

300 months

Loan Against Property

Rs. 7.5 Crores

9.60% p.a.

180 months

Home Loan Balance Transfer

Rs. 7.5 Crores

8.65% p.a.

300 months

Loan Against Property Balance Transfer

Rs. 5 Crores

9.65% p.a.

240 months

*Disclaimer: The aforementioned rates are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

The processing fee of these loans can go up to 3% of the borrowed amount. If the borrower wishes to make prepayments, they will be liable to pay charges ranging between 2% and 3%. They can also opt for foreclosure if required, but will be asked to pay an additional fee for using this facility as well.

The application process is streamlined, requiring standard documentation such as identity, address, and income proofs. Furthermore, the completely digital process enables individuals to apply for these loan options anytime, anywhere. Alongside this, they can also check other loan offers, credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options on Bajaj Markets. These and other financial services can be accessed easily through the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.