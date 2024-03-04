BJP President JP Nadda Resigns As Himachal Pradesh MP From Rajya Sabha

JP Nadda: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President and MP from Himachal Pradesh Jagat Prakash (JP) Nadda resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Monday. His resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

It is reported that Nadda resigned after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat unopposed in February.

Nadda was among 57 Rajya Sabha members whose tenure was ending in April.

After Nadda’s resignation, the seat has become vacant with effect from 4 March.

“Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024,” read a Rajya Sabha press release.