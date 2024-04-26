Book on Heritage of Sari titled “Indian Sari Sartoria and Semiotics” released at Chitkara University

The Department of Fashion Design, Chitkara Design School, Chitkara University, organised a unique event “The Living Heritage of The Indian Sari” to commemorate World Heritage Day.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, releasing a book titled “Indian Sari – Sartoria and Semiotics” by Prof (Dr) Vaibbhavi Ranavaade at Chitkara University

On the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, released a book titled “Indian Sari – Sartoria and Semiotics” by Prof (Dr) Vaibbhavi Ranavaade, Dean, Fashion Design at Chitkara Design School, Chitkara University. The book is a SCOPUS Indexed publication based on her doctoral research ‘A Semiotic Study of the Indian Sari’. Among the journal indexes available to researchers globally, one of the most comprehensive citation databases is SCOPUS. Being indexed in Scopus is an indicator of a journal’s quality and impact in the academic community.

In this book, which has been published by Routledge India, Dr Vaibbhavi examines the various meanings of sari which serves as a symbol of Indian femininity and tradition as well as a means of creative fashion expression for modern India.

The book discusses the semiotic interpretations of the sari today by understanding its significance for traditional weavers, designers and people who wear saris at home, work or for religious or cultural occasions. The book also looks at the processes involved in making traditional saris today, draping and weaving styles, buying behaviour, saris in pop-culture, pride parades and Bollywood and interpretations of what the sari signifies in different socio-economic circles.

Commemorating the sari, the fashion students organized an event wherein they unveiled their creations in the fashion extravaganza ‘Sari Saga – Heritage of Indian Sari’. Each piece reflected a myriad of ideas and sentiments inherent in the dynamic array of Saris. Adding a touch of reverence to the occasion, students adorned themselves in diverse Sari styles, which served as a tribute to their rich cultural legacy.

On the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara congratulated the students and staff of Department of Fashion Design and said, “This unique event showcases the beauty of Indian fashion and throws light upon the heritage and importance of Sari. It is pertinent that the world is familiar with the cultural legacy of Sari and keep taking the tradition forward.”

A unique fashion installation based on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was presented through costumes and literature. The universal appeal for iconic heritage of Indian Sari and its intersections that transcends borders of nations, communities, class, creed and race, gender and unifies humankind for several thousand centuries was interpreted on the drapes with interplay of color, texture and forms.

Eight unique sari installations on themes such as Sari harmony, Sari Shakti, Woodland Whisper, Indian Festivals, Rainbow- Threads of Inclusivity, Dance of Life, Language acceptance and typography and Unity in Diversity were installed with mixed media presentation of projection with live models draped in conceptual saris.

The event concluded with performances of traditional giddha and bhangra by the students from the Office of Student Affairs, Chitkara University.

