Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Partners with Amazon Prime Video, Offers Filmmakers Opportunity to Pitch Ideas to OTT Giant

Inviting national level participation from filmmakers across the country, The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to give the filmmakers an opportunity to present their pitch directly to the leading OTT platform.

In an innovative step, BVFF is unveiling an unparalleled opportunity that has the potential to redefine the landscape for independent filmmakers. The festival is introducing an opportunity where participants can submit their pitches directly to Amazon Prime Video. This initiative is designed to empower filmmakers, like never before, providing them with a stage to flourish, elevate the standards of filmmaking, and open doors within the film industry.

As the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), happening from December 14 – December 17, is gearing up with immense excitement and enthusiasm for its 8th edition in Guwahati, the festival has yet again taken steps to promote and showcase the huge talent of the filmmakers.

Building on the resounding success of the previous seven editions, the upcoming edition of Northeast India’s most celebrated film extravaganza promises to be even more extraordinary.

Speaking on the upcoming edition and the partnership with Amazon Prime Video, Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival said, “As we gear up for the 8th edition of BVFF, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Amazon Prime Video, a move that opens new horizons for independent filmmakers. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to fostering creativity but also provides filmmakers with a direct avenue to showcase their work on a global platform. We believe this initiative will redefine the landscape for aspiring filmmakers and contribute to the vibrant cinematic tapestry of the Northeast.“

How to Apply

Filmmakers can submit their pitches by emailing them to bvff@tattvacreations.com. The deadline for sending the pitch is 8pm on December 7.

Shortlisted teams will have the opportunity to present their elevator pitch to the esteemed jury members during the festival. Each team will be allocated 20 minutes for the pitch presentation, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session. Successful pitches stand a chance to receive support from Amazon Prime Video.

This initiative not only underscores BVFFs commitment to nurturing creativity and talent in the film fraternity but also presents a significant platform for filmmakers to showcase their work globally. As BVFF continues to evolve, it remains a beacon for innovation and a catalyst for the cinematic aspirations of the Northeast.

Pitch Format

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their pitches in PPT format, arranged in the following order:

Synopsis: A concise overview of the film’s plot and main characters.

Target Audience: Define the intended demographic for the film.

Unique Selling Proposition (USP): Highlight distinctive elements that set the film apart.

Budget Estimate: Provide a rough estimate of the budget required for production.

Talent and Crew: Information on Director, key cast, and crew members, emphasizing their experience and relevance.

Market Analysis: Insight into the potential market for the film, including comparable successful projects.

Timeline: Provide a realistic timeline for pre-production, production, and post-production phases.

Visual Materials: Include visuals such as concept art, video, or a mood board to convey the film’s visual style and tone.

For more information about the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival and the pitching opportunity, once can visit BVFF website or contact the festival organizers at bvff@tattvacreations.com.

About Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival

Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is an annual celebration of cinema in the Northeast region of India. It aims to showcase, promote, and celebrate the rich cinematic heritage and talent of the Northeast. The festival provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to connect with industry professionals and showcase their work to a global audience.