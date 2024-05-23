NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: Kejriwal’s Parents Will Not be Questioned in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Police will not record statement of the parents of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today in Swati Maliwal assault case, said the Delhi Police sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the BJP is on track to form the government for a record third term and the victory of the party will also result in record numbers on the country’s stock exchange market. I can say with confidence that on June 4, as the BJP hits record numbers, the stock market will also hit new record highs, PM Modi said in an interview with the Economic Times.

