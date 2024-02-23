Breaking News: Naxals Kill 2 Villagers In Sukma On Suspicion Of Being Police Informers

Sukma: In a shocking incident two men were killed by Naxalites in a village in Sukma district on Friday on suspicion of allegedly being police informers, new agency ANI reported. The victims were identified as Sodhi Hunga and Madvi Nanda. Both were the residents of Kaher Dulhed village, PTI reported quoting a police official. Police teams are at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited in this connection.

“Frustrated over losing their ground in their strongholds, Naxalites have been targeting innocent civilians. They don’t want the benefits of development and welfare schemes to reach the common man,” the official said.

Naxals Killed Villagers: New Security Camps In District

The Chhattisgarh police along with CRPF forces set up a camp in Sukma district’s Puvarti village, which is the native place and stronghold of dreaded Naxalite leader Hidma. Hidma is believed to be the mastermind of deadly attacks on security forces in the Bastar region.

Since November last year, 14 new security camps, seven in Sukma, have been set up in the Bastar region. This move have angered the Naxalites and restricted their movement in the village areas.

These camps in remote areas are helping villagers to get rid of Naxal menace and getting benefits of government’s development works.

Sukma district, located in the far south of Bastar, is situated at the tri-junction of three states: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The Maoists exert control over the region through a widespread network of ‘Janatana Sarkar’ units and formidable guerrilla fighter battalions.

Naxals Killed Villagers: 3 security personnel killed in shootout with Naxals

At least three security personnel were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma-Bijapur border on January 30, 2023.

In a statement, Police stated that the shootout took place near Tekalgudem village during a search operation.

“On Monday, a new camp of security personnel was set up in Tekalgudem, a Maoist stronghold. After setting up the camp, the personnel belonging to the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- a jungle warfare unit of CRPF) were searching nearby Jonaguda-Aliguda villages when Maoists opened fire,” said the Inspector General of Police, Sunderaj P, said.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)