Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 24.02.2024 For 1PM Announced: DEAR Lottery MEGHNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 23-02-2024 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result page. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, February 23, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

