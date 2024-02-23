CPI-M Leader Hacked To Death In Kerala, Bandh Called In Koyilandi Town- What We Know So Far

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), PV Sathyanathan, was hacked to death by an axe, during a temple festival at Cheriyapuram Temple at Koyilandi in Kozhikode on Thursday night. CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said a bandh has been called in Koyilandi in protest against the brutal murder of the leader.

Notably, PV Sathyanathan was serving as the central local committee secretary of Koyilandy town. The crime was reported around 10 PM on Thursday during a musical event, part of the festival at the Perivattur Cheriyapuram temple.

Kerala | A CPI(M) local leader, PV Sathyanathan hacked to death by an axe, during a temple festival at Cheriyapuram Temple at Koyilandi in Kozhikode last night. A bandh has been declared in Koyilandi today in protest: CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan

Soon after the crime, Sathyanathan was rushed to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital but died on the way. Reports say that the body has more than four cuts with the axe.

Giving details, police said the accused, a 30-year-old man named Abhilash, has surrendered at the police station. Preliminary probe suggest that the motive behind the attack was personal rivalry.

Other initial reports also suggest that no other individuals were involved in this heinous crime. Further investigations are underway.