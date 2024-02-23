Protesting Farmers to Observe ‘Black Friday’ Today, Centre Says Trying To Resolve Issues Through Dialogue | 10 Points

Farmers Protest Latest Update: To intensify their protests further after the death of a protester at the Delhi border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday. In the meantime, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda reacted to the month-long agitation and said the Central Government is dedicated to the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Check Top 10 Developments Of The Farmers’ Protest So Far

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday after the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.

Rakesh Tikait said the SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital on February 26.

Tikait led the farmers protest held in 2020-21 to cause the repeal of the three farm laws, which, later, were taken back by the central government.

These farmers have, meanwhile, halted their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday.

The farmer leader condemned the Central Government’s action against the protestors through paramilitary forces, injuring hundreds.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday that though several rounds of discussions with the farmers were held, more efforts have to be made from both sides to reach a consensus.

Arjun Munda said, “The Government of India is continuously working and dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers. Just yesterday, in the case of farmers, the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane was fixed at Rs 340 per quintal. We are dedicated to the farmers and are working under the leadership of PM Modi.”

He further said that the Agriculture Ministry is working on the concerns raised by the Farmers’ associations.

The ongoing farmers’ agitation has prompted the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to call for inclusive dialogue from stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

PM Modi has also reacted to the latest developments related to farmers protest and said the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. He said while addressing farmers at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad.