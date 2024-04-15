Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Not To Release Any Manifesto, Mayawati Justifies Decision

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BSP Chief Mayawati has announced that her party will not be releasing a manifesto for the upcoming polls. Here’s what she said to justify this decision..

BSP Chief Mayawati

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to begin in less than a week as the first of the seven phases for voting will start on April 19, 2024. The different political parties are extremely active and for the past few months, actively campaigning for votes, releasing their lists of candidates for different constituencies and also their manifesto, to woo the voters. While Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have released their Manifesto, there is one party who has refused to release any manifesto for the upcoming polls. This political party is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which will be going solo for the General Elections. The BSP Chief, Mayawati has also announced the reason, i.e. has given a justification why she will not be releasing a manifesto on behalf of the party. Here’s what the veteran politician said…

BSP Not To Release Manifesto For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As mentioned earlier, the BSP Supremo, Mayawati has announced that its political party will not be releasing any manifesto for the upcoming elections. Mayawati also said that they will not be distracted by the manifestos of the rivals. During a public rally in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the political leader said, “Our party people should not get distracted by the tempting manifesto of our rivals… Our party did not release any manifesto in any election. We believe in actions rather than mere words…”

#WATCH | Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: BSP chief Mayawati says, “Our party people should not get distracted by the tempting manifesto of our rivals… Our party did not release any manifesto in any election. We believe in actions rather than mere words…” pic.twitter.com/zzs6x9v1EW — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Mayawati Announces Western UP As Separate State If…

In another rally, Mayawati had made a promise to the public; she had said that in case her party comes to power and forms the government at the Centre, she would declare Western Uttar Pradesh as a separate state. In this regard she said, “We will declare Western Uttar Pradesh as a separate state when our government is formed at the Centre, for the development of the people of this region. Along with this, special attention will be given to the interests of farmers, labourers, unemployed and small traders. When the party was formed, people from the opposition party had spread the word that BSP was against the Jats. But when our government was formed, there were no riots in Western Uttar Pradesh, especially in Muzaffarnagar.”

In her previous rallies, Mayawati has attacked the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BSP) for allegedly politicizing central agencies; she also said that BJP had failed to cater to the needs of the marginalised communities and that of the middle class. BSP has released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

