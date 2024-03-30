Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Tejasvi Surya Maintain BJP’s Dominance In Bangalore South?

The BJP has maintained an iron grip over the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency since the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, with veteran leader Ananth Kumar winning six consecutive terms on a BJP ticket from 1996 till the 2014 general elections.

Bangalore South will go to polls on April 26, 2024.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bangalore South is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. A traditional bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bangalore South is currently represented by the saffron party’s Tejasvi Surya who secured the seat by defeating Congress candidate B. K. Hariprasad in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Lok Sabha polls for the Bangalore South seat will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of general elections– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

In the 2019 polls, BJP fielded its youth leader Tejasvi Surya from the Bangalore South Seat and he continued the party’s winning streak in the constituency by defeating his closest rival, Congress candidate,B. K. Hariprasad, by a thumping margin of 3,31,192 votes.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Tejasvi Surya (Incumbent) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Sowmya Reddy – Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency

The Bangalore South seat is considered a powerhouse in Karnataka political landscape and the ruling Congress will be eyeing to wrest the key constituency from BJP’s grip in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Incumbent BJP MP Tejasvi will be pitted against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy in 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he looks to maintain BJP’s dominance in the constituency.

Elections for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases, beginning with phase 2 on April 26 and ending on May 7 (phase 3). Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day, the Election Commission has announced.







