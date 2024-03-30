Home Minister Amit Shah To Address 2 Rallies In Assam Next Week

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that BJP candidates have already launched their election campaign and Amit Shah will visit next week.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Guwahati: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in Assaam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to address public rallies in at least two places in Assaam to campaign for the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates. Referring to the BJP’s election campaign in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Lok Sabha election in Assam will be held in three phases and the BJP’s candidates have already launched their election campaign to gather votes, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, told reporters, “Amit Shah will come to Assam on April 6. He will address two public rallies, one in Lakhimpur and another in Hojai.” It is learned that after landing in Assam, HM Shah will first go to Lakhimpur to campaign for BJP candidate Pradan Baruah.

Later, Amit Shah will reach Hojai, which comes under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has fielded its Rajya Sabha MP and former Lok Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for that seat. Meanwhile, the state unit of the party has been working with the top leadership to schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Assam.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reacts

CM Sarma said, “We are in talks with the Prime Minister’s Office to finalise his programme. I am hopeful that the schedule will be finalised in a day or two.” Five Lok Sabha seats in Assam will go to the polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.

“Our party candidates have launched their election campaigns in their respective constituencies and held meetings at the panchayat level and each candidate is addressing 10–12 meetings every day. I will start my election campaign from Majuli on April 1 by participating in a cycle rally. The main point of our election campaign is a socio-economic survey. Tomorrow, our Prabharis will come and we have made some arrangements for the socio-economic survey. This time, the most important aspect of the campaign will be the socio-economic survey to determine whether any beneficiary has been left out of the five main government schemes that they are entitled to and it will start on April 1 or 2. Our karyakartas will visit almost each and every house. Today we held our second meeting of the management committee and discussed the preparations for the election,” Assam CM said.

CM Sarma said that the BJP and its ally parties will win 11 Lok Sabha seats with a clear mandate and there will be a tough fight in two other seats.

(With inputs from agencies)







