Can Congress Stage Comeback Or Will Lotus Bloom Again In Dibrugarh?

Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. Polls for the Dibrugarh constituency will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 19, 2024 and the results will be declared on June, 4, 2024.

Historically, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat is considered a Congress stronghold with the grand-old-party winning the seat 12 times since the constituency was carved out in 1952. However, the BJP ended Congress’ iron grip in Dibrugarh in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when the saffron party’s Rameshwar Teli defeated Congress incumbent Paban Singh Ghatowar by a margin of 1,85, 347 votes.

Teli would go on defeat Ghatowar in 2019 general elections as well, this time by a much-bigger margin of 3,64,566 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP has fielded Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Key Candidates

Sarbananda Sonowal – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of polling: April 19, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency

The Dibrugarh seat is considered a powerhouse in Assam political landscape, hence the reason for the ruling BJP to field a political heavyweight from the constituency in form of former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The ruling party would be eyeing to retain the Dibrugarh constituency while the opposition Congress will be looking to regain its former glory in the key seat.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases, beginning with phase 1 on April 19, and ending on May 7 (phase 3). Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day, the Election Commission has announced.







