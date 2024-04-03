Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Launches ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ Campaign

The party's election platform will highlight the 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, which include 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay', as well as the promises given to the people as part of its campaign promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 commencing from April 19, the Congress launched its ‘Ghar ghar guarantee’ campaign from the national capital on Wednesday. In this campaign party officials will reach out to more than 80 million households across the country. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary and in Charge of Communications stated that party workers and leaders will distribute guarantee cards to 8 crore families – a card containing our 5 ‘nyay’ and 25 guarantees, which were announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

What Did Jairam Ramesh Say About This Scheme?

“The Congress President is coming here. Our ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign begins here. Rahul Gandhi will do it at Wayanad this afternoon. We will distribute guarantee cards to 8 crore families as part of this campaign, including our 5 ‘nyay’ and 25 guarantees stated by Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. “The distribution of that card begins here,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Major Topics In Congress Manifesto

The Congress will present its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections here on April 5, with top leaders holding big rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the following day.

The party’s election platform will highlight the ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, which include ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, as well as the promises given to the people as part of its campaign promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress manifesto was produced after widespread surveys and hundreds of recommendations via email and our ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’ website.

BJP Faces Criticism Over Its Manifesto

On March 30, the Congress criticised the BJP for forming a manifesto committee at the last minute.

“The BJP’s manifesto, issued at the last minute, is nothing more than a tick-box exercise. “It reflects the party’s contempt for the public,” Jairam Ramesh charged.

On March 30, the BJP appointed a 27-member committee, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to develop the party’s platform for the Lok Sabha elections.

Strategic Approach Of Congress

The launch of this campaign underscores the Congress party’s proactive approach towards grassroots engagement and its unwavering dedication to addressing the needs of the common populace. By bringing the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign to the forefront of Delhi’s political landscape, Congress seeks to ignite a nationwide conversation rooted in inclusivity, empowerment, and the promise of a brighter future for every Indian household.

With Delhi serving as the launchpad for this nationwide campaign, Congress leaders and volunteers have embarked on a comprehensive outreach effort, traversing neighborhoods and engaging with residents from all walks of life. The campaign’s focal point lies in understanding the pulse of the people, identifying their aspirations, and presenting concrete guarantees that reflect the party’s commitment to their welfare.

