‘With You On All Issues’: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Wayanad amid a rousing welcome by a sea of Congress workers and supporters who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Gandhi scion.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and assured the constituents of the hill constituency that he is always with them on all issues they are facing and will bring those to the attention of the nation.

Rahul arrived in Wayanad by helicopter on Wednesday morning and then held a roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station before reaching the District Collector’s office to submit his nomination.

The sitting Wayanad MP was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Rahul submitted his nomination papers to the Wayanad District Collector who is also the Returning Officer, and then read out the oath to uphold the Constitution to conclude the submission process.

Ahead of arriving at the District Collector’s office, Rahul Gandhi addressed the public towards the end of his roadshow. Gandhi assured the people of Wayanad that he was always with them on all issues, including the human-animal conflicts which have claimed many lives in the high range district of the state.

In his address, Rahul promised the people of his constituency that he always ready to bring the issues being faced by the people of the hill constituency to the attention of the nation and the world.

Rahul Gandhi, the sitting MP from Wayanad, is pitted against BJP’s Kerala chief K Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which he won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a thumping margin of over four lakh votes.

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul had received a massive 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197 with his closest rival — CPI’s P P Suneer — managing only 2,74,597 votes.

Elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26.

(With PTI inputs)








