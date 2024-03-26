Home

‘Worse Than…’: Congress on Ex-Judge Gangopadhyay’s ‘Can’t Choose Between Gandhi And Godse’ Remark

Slamming Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his reported remark, the Congress demanded that the BJP should should withdraw his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay recently joined the BJP after stepping down as Calcutta HC judge.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the alleged remarks made by former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay who reportedly said he ” “cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse”.

Slamming Gangopadhyay for his reported remark, the Congress demanded that the BJP should should withdraw his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP recently, was among the 19 candidates whose names were announced by the BJP on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

“It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the prime minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

‘Totally unacceptable’

The Congress leader demanded that the BJP should withdraw his candidature for Lok Sabha elections .

“This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma’s legacy,” Ramesh asserted.

“What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?” Ramesh asked in a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Can’t choose between Gandhi and Godse’

In a recent interview with AajTak Bangla Abhijit Gangopadhyay, reportedly said that he “cannot choose between (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Naturam) Godse”, asserting that he felt compelled to delve into the reasoning behind Godse’s actions.

“As someone from the legal profession, I must try and understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi. Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse,” the former Judge was quoted as saying.

Gangopadhyay, while condemning the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, also underscored the “necessity of examining all facets of historical events”.

