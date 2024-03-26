CM Kejriwal Issues Another Order From ED

CM Kejriwal had issued the first order while in the ED’s custody, directing Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewage issues in the national Capital.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday night. (File Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued another directive from ED’s custody. according to reports, the directive pertained to the health department and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who oversees the health portfolio. The CM said that there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinic.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s directive, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Even from the ED custody, Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state… He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it… The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has directed me to take steps to resolve this… I want to ensure the people of Delhi that even of your CM is in jail, he is only thinking about you…”

Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal had issued the first order while in the ED’s custody, directing Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewage issues in the national Capital.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of an excise policy favouring specific individuals.

CM Kejriwal is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours, as claimed by the probe agency.







