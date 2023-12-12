Culinary Excellence on Display: Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts Partners with Abilympics for Regional Competition

The Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA), in collaboration with Abilympics, achieved a significant milestone by successfully organizing a two-day culinary competition at the APCA Gurgaon Campus on 8th and 9th December 2023. The event, conducted under the guidance of the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI), saw enthusiastic participation from various regions in North India, with Mr. Aman Sahoo from Gwalior showcasing his culinary skills during the regional round.

Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts (APCA)

As an IT professional with a profound interest in the culinary arts, Mr. Aman Sahoo demonstrated his exceptional culinary prowess before the esteemed APCA culinary chefs. The marking for his skills was conducted meticulously by APCA chefs Himanshu Roye and Eram Amberin. Despite the tough competition, Mr. Aman Sahoos culinary talents stood out, earning him recognition and applause.

Commenting on the association Major Dinesh Sharma, Director at APCA said, “As a committed partner, APCA in collaboration with NAAI, played a pivotal role and meticulously designed test papers and tasks for both regional and national competitions. These were tailored to showcase the diverse culinary talents of the participants, aligning with the details provided by the NAAI team.”

Following the successful completion of the exams, APCA chefs nominated by NAAI are set to become jury members during the International Abilympics competitions in 2027. If selected, they will play a pivotal role by traveling and participating full-time during the 5-7 day event, showcasing their expertise on a global stage.

The collaborative efforts between APCA and Abilympics underscore a commitment to fostering culinary talent within the differently-abled community. The event not only celebrated culinary excellence but also exemplified the spirit of inclusion and empowerment.

About Abilympics

Abilympics, often referred to as the “Olympics of Abilities” is a vocational skills competition designed exclusively for Persons with Disabilities. Governed by the International Abilympic Federation (IAF) in Japan, these competitions occur every four years, showcasing the unique talents of disabled individuals. Past international venues include Perth, Australia (1995), Prague, The Czech Republic (2000), New Delhi, India (2003), Shizuoka, Japan (2007), Seoul, South Korea (2011), Bordeaux, France (2016), and Metz, France (2023).