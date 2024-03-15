Debunking Myths and Recognizing Benefits of Palm Oil

Its palm oil, a basic ingredient in almost 70% of personal care stuff like soap, shampoo, makeup, and lotion. This oil is everywhere – in margarine, ice cream, chocolate, detergent, instant noodles, biodiesel, cosmetics, and cooking oil.

People have been using palm oil in food for a long time, but recently, its getting more attention for being good for health. In India, where more than 1.3 billion people live, palm oil is not just for cooking – its in lots of different foods and products. India is the biggest buyer of palm oil globally, getting more than 20% of the worlds supply.

Palm oil has been a subject of ongoing debate and discourse, marked by numerous myths and misconceptions regarding its production and utilisation.

Myth: Health Concerns with Palm Oil

Theres a misconception that palm oil is unhealthy due to its high saturated fat content.

This belief is challenged by the examples of coconut oil and ghee, both high in saturated fats, yet not considered detrimental to health. The impact of fats on human health is intricate, and recent studies challenging the notion that all saturated fats are unhealthy.

Differentiating between plant-based saturated fats (e.g., coconut and palm oil) and animal-based ones is crucial, as highlighted in a report on ghee. Saturated fats are essential for optimal human health.

Palm oil, with its balanced composition of nutritious fats, including beta-carotene and Vitamin E-tocotrienols, contributes to a healthy diet when used in moderation.

Recognizing the Benefits

Not just good for cooking, palm oil also has important nutrients like Vitamin E and antioxidants that are good for our skin and health conditions such as:

Improving brain function

Protecting against cognitive decline associated with Alzheimers disease

Reduces vitamin A deficiency when Red Palm Oil is in use

Exhibits potential anticancer properties

Versatility: Palm oil is an incredibly versatile product used in various industries, including food, cosmetics, biofuels, and pharmaceuticals. Its unique properties, such as stability at high temperatures, make it an ideal ingredient in many consumer goods.

Global Food Security: Palm oil is a crucial component of the global food supply chain. Its high yield per hectare, compared to other oil crops, positions it as a vital contributor to global food security, addressing the growing demand for edible oils.

Despite challenges in the palm oil industry, distinguishing facts from myths is crucial. Certifications, along with ongoing efforts from the Malaysian Palm Oil Council demonstrate a commitment to responsible production. Eliminating myths and recognizing palm oils benefits fosters informed discussions, supporting economic well-being.

About the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) is committed to positioning Malaysia as the global leader in certified sustainable palm oil. Through dedicated efforts, MPOC prioritises the promotion of Malaysian palm oil as a healthy, sustainable, and ethical choice for consumers worldwide, achieved by actively engaging with stakeholders and improving market access and acceptance of the MSPO certification.

The Council has a network of regional offices in China (Shanghai), India (Mumbai), the Middle East (Jeddah and Istanbul), Europe (Brussels and Russia) and Africa (Cairo and Johannesburg). Through its head office in Kuala Lumpur and the regional offices, MPOC plays a vital role in facilitating the Malaysian palm oil industry’s trade expansion by constantly identifying and capitalising on the latest market trends and opportunities.

The plantation industry, particularly palm oil, is one of the main pillars of the Malaysian economy. The palm oil sector has significantly contributed to providing a continuous inflow of export earnings by exporting raw commodity and value-added products to the global market.

For more information on MPOC and Malaysian palm oil, visit mpoc.org.my.