Delhi Chalo March: Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Crore, Govt Job For Deceased Farmer’s Family

New Delhi: The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March held on February 22, 2024 ended on an unfortunate note when a young, 22-year-old farmer protestor lost his life during clash with the Haryana Police. The farmer, Shubhkaran Singh was hit by a bullet and he succumbed to his injuries. In a latest news development, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann has announced ex-gratia and a government job for the deceased farmer’s family. The Punjab CM has announced this in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Punjab CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Deceased Protestor Farmer

As mentioned earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced ex-gratia for the farmer who was killed at the Delhi Chalo March in a clash with the Haryana Police. In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Bhagwant Mann has said, “The Punjab government will provide financial help of ₹1 crore to the family of young farmer Shubh Karan and a government job to his younger sister. We are obeying our duties. Action will be taken against those responsible for the firing.”

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Observe ‘Black Friday’ Today

As a mark of protest for the killing of Shubhkaran Singh, the farmer organisation Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced the observation of ‘Black Friday’ today, February 23, 2024. Following the death of the 22-year-old farmer, the senior farmer leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. The farmer union has also demanded that the loan of the deceased farmer must be forgiven and his family must be given one crore rupees compensation. In the press conference, the farmer has also asked the Punjab Government to file a case against the Haryana CM and Home Minister under Article 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Murder). The farmers have also not allowed the post-mortem of the body of the deceased farmer and following the death of the farmer, the protest was suspended for two days.

Along with the Black Friday nationwide protest today, the farmers union has also announced a Tractor March on February 26 and a rally in the Ramlila Ground on March 14, 2024. The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March began on February 13, 2024 as over 200 farmer unions from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh began their march to Delhi, demanding the enactment of law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. After four meetings and discussions with the Centre, the farmers remained dissatisfied and continued the protest.