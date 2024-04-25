Delhi Shocker: Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed Multiple Times Near India Gate; Dies

New Delhi: In a shocking and terrifying incident an ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the national capital, news agency ANI reported citing the Delhi Police. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Prabhakar. Police stated that they received information about the attack late on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, the officers took the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim’s bag”, the police said.

A case has also been lodged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Cops have identified the accused attacker with the help of CCTV cameras placed in the nearby shops.

Further investigation and efforts to nab the accused are underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)