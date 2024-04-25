NationalPolitics

Delhi Shocker: Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed Multiple Times Near India Gate; Dies

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 100 1 minute read

New Delhi: In a shocking and terrifying incident an ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the national capital, news agency ANI reported citing the Delhi Police. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Prabhakar. Police stated that they received information about the attack late on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, the officers took the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim’s bag”, the police said.

A case has also been lodged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Cops have identified the accused attacker with the help of CCTV cameras placed in the nearby shops.

Further investigation and efforts to nab the accused are underway.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 100 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Shillong Teer Result (24.04.24)- 1st Round Result OUT SOON- Check Wednesday Winning Numbers

19 hours ago

SHRM India Hosts PSE Leadership Forum 2024 and Sets Industry Benchmark for #PeopleSuccess

20 hours ago

The Royal Familys Prince

20 hours ago

Shillong Teer Result TODAY (24.04.2024)- First And Second Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow