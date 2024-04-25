Home

Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Jharkhand, Ranchi On Alert, Chicken Sale Banned | Top Developments

Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Jharkhand: Over 4000 birds, including chickens, were culled, and hundreds of eggs were also destroyed after the cases were confirmed at the Regional Poultry Farm in Hotwar in Ranchi.

Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Jharkhand

Jharkhand Bird Flu: A massive bird flu outbreak has hit Jharkhand and an alert hass been issued in state capital Ranchi. However, to address the issue, over 4,000 birds have been culled so far. In this regard, the Jharkhand government has sounded an alert after multiple cases of bird flu, also called Avian flu, were reported in a state-run poultry farm in Ranchi.

Sale Of Chicken, Birds And Eggs Banned

Moreover, the state government has banned the sale of chicken, birds, and eggs in a 1-kilometre area from the place of outbreak of the avian flu.

The state government said the culling of remaining poultry at the Regional Poultry Farm will be conducted in the coming days and will be disposed of through scientific methods.

The report suggested orders have been issued to conduct a survey within a radius of 1 kilometre from the epicentre to find infections and proceed with culling. Officials have been asked to make a map of the 10 km area and mark it as a surveillance zone.

On the other hand, the Jharkhand Animal Husbandry Department has also urged people to inform it if they see dead birds.

In the meantime, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has asked the state to take all measures to contain its spread.

The presence of H5N1, a type of avian influenza A virus that causes disease in birds, was confirmed in the samples sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the official said.

Bird Flue in Jharkhand: Advisory Issued

The state government has been asked to take immediate measures including declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to infected premises, destruction of birds and disposal of dead birds and infected material.

The officials have been asked to notify areas within one km radius of the affected zone. Areas within a 10 km radius will be declared as surveillance zones.

The official said that the farm that was closed for renovation was opened barely three months back and got poultry from Bhubaneswar.







