Embark on an Odyssey of Elegance with ‘RANG’ by Masumi Mewawalla Exclusively for Aza Fashions

Dive into the mystique of RANG, where refined silhouettes, dramatic cuts, and exquisite detailing take center stage. The collection boasts a vibrant palette, featuring ombr colors that dance and unfurl tales of jubilation. Each piece whispers enchanting stories, creating a canvas of undying elegance.

Hot Pink Embroidered Crepe And Net Ruffle Saree

RANG is a masterpiece of style and joy, showcasing Masumi Mewawallas artistic brilliance. The collaboration with Aza Fashions brings forth a convergence of tradition and contemporary fashion, resulting in a lyrical expression in the realm of exquisite design.

Mint draped kurta set with ruffle embroidery

The color palette of RANG is a mesmerizing spectrum, including mint green, navy blue, lilac, rose gold, ruby red, eggshell white, silver, wine, black, rose pink, powder blue, and ombre. Each hue has been carefully chosen to evoke a sense of celebration and sophistication.

Explore an array of silhouettes, ranging from kaftans, sarees, drape kurta sets, lehengas, corsetry, skirt sets, gowns, dhoti sets, to trails. RANG caters to every fashion connoisseurs desire, ensuring a diverse collection that embraces individuality.

The collection is adorned with intricate details, including floral patterns, abstract geometry, dramatic ruffles, intricate handwork, cut work, 3D appliqu, and zari work. Each piece is a testament to the craftsmanship that elevates the art of couture.

About Masumi Mewawalla

Masumi Mewawalla is a visionary designer known for her innovative designs that seamlessly blend tradition with modern aesthetics. Her creations have graced runways and red carpets, earning her a reputation as a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Website: masumimewawalla.com.