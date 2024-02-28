Express Train Crushes Several People In Jharkhand’s Jamtara; 2 Bodies Recovered

Breaking News: A major train accident took place in Jharkhand’s Jamtara on Wednesday after a train ran over the passengers at the Kalajharia railway station. According to news agency ANI, several people are feared dead though the exact number of deaths has not yet been confirmed. Deputy commissioner of Jamtara said medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. “A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot,” Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara said.

“Two bodies have been recovered. We’ve requested Railways to start a helpline number…The reason will be known after investigation,” Anant Kumar, SDM Jamtara said.

The rescue operations are underway.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Rescue operations are underway at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara after a train ran over several passengers.

Talking to news agency ANI, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said that he has given directions to identify those responsible for the mishap and leaving for the site. “I am leaving for the spot… I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly… The deceased have not been identified yet,” Ansari said.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: On Jamtara train accident, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari says, "… I am leaving for the spot… I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly… The deceased have not been identified yet…"







