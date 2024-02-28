NationalPolitics

Express Train Crushes Several People In Jharkhand’s Jamtara; 2 Bodies Recovered

Photo of admin admin Send an email 2 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read

Breaking News: A major train accident took place in Jharkhand’s Jamtara on Wednesday after a train ran over the passengers at the Kalajharia railway station. According to news agency ANI, several people are feared dead though the exact number of deaths has not yet been confirmed. Deputy commissioner of Jamtara said medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. “A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot,” Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara said.

“Two bodies have been recovered. We’ve requested Railways to start a helpline number…The reason will be known after investigation,” Anant Kumar, SDM Jamtara said.

The rescue operations are underway.

Talking to news agency ANI, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said that he has given directions to identify those responsible for the mishap and leaving for the site. “I am leaving for the spot… I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly… The deceased have not been identified yet,” Ansari said.




Source link

Photo of admin admin Send an email 2 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad Clinches Prestigious Award at Cambridge University Press & Assessment Schools Conclave South Asia 2024

4 hours ago

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Announces Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2024) Dates for B.Tech Program

4 hours ago

Empowering Minds, Building Futures: Nippon Paint India’s Transformational Partnership with Pragati Wheel School

4 hours ago

TVS HLX Marks a Decade in International Markets; Becomes the Product of Choice of 3.5 Mn Customers

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow