The 30th Annual Conference of ISCCM ‘CRITICARE 2024’ to be held in Kolkata

By Sayani Bagchi :- The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) will be organizing its 30th Annual Conference ‘CRITICARE 2024’ in Kolkata. The CRITICARE 2024 conference will be held from 1st to 3rd March 2024 at ITC Royal Bengal. This year the theme of the Conference is “Transforming Evidence to Best Practices”.

A Team consisting of Prof. Sheila Nainan Myatra, President, ISCCM, Organizing Chairperson; Prof. Pradip Kumar Bhattacharya, President-Elect, ISCCM, Chairperson, Scientific Committee; Dr. Y P Singh, General Secretary, ISCCM, Organizing Secretary; Dr. Ajoy Sarkar, Co-Chairperson, Abstract Committee; Dr. Subhash Todi, Co-Chairperson, Scientific Committee; Dr. Saswati Sinha, Joint Organizing Secretary along with other representatives of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) were present to brief the media about CRITICARE 2024 at the Press Conference.

CRITICARE 2024 is the 30th annual conference of ISCCM. CRITICARE 2024 promises to be a scientific extravaganza with carefully selected workshops and scientific sessions in keeping with the theme ‘Transforming Evidence to Best Practices’. National and International Experts from the medical field will share their knowledge and experience in the form of plenary talks, thematic sessions, panel discussions, tribates and various other interactive sessions during the 3-day conference in Kolkata.

The conference will witness National Delegates from different parts of the country and International Delegates from United States, France, Sweden, Bangladesh, Singapore, Dubai, Spain, Canada, Belize, Indonesia, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Srilanka and United Kingdom.

About ISCCM: Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine was established on 9th October, 1993, in Mumbai. It is the largest non-profit association of Indian Physicians, Nurses, Physiotherapists and other allied health care professionals involved in the care of the critically ill. ISCCM which was started with a small group of consultants, from Mumbai, is now having membership of 17,137, comprising of 98 city branches & 2 state branches all across the India with headquarter at Mumbai.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The ISCCM aims to achieve its objectives by: Imparting educational training by developing and running Post-graduate fellowship courses and diplomas in the field of critical care medicine; Setting up research projects in the field of critical care across the country; Formulating standards and guidelines for the organization and practice of intensive care to suit Indian conditions; Organizing national and international congresses and meetings; Providing basic training in intensive care for non-specialists; To seek affiliations and collaborations with national and international organizations of similar interests to achieve the objectives of the society.