Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Wishes Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Speedy Recovery, Isha Foundation Responds

Sadhguru had been ignoring a severe headache and giving himself relentlessly to his gruelling schedule, which included Mahashivratri, the doctors said.

New Delhi: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Art of Living founder, wished Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev a speedy recovery after the Isha Foundation head underwent emergency surgery in Delhi’s Apollo Hospital after suffering massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. Sri Sri took to X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “The Art of Living family joins me in wishing @SadhguruJV a speedy and complete recovery. May he enjoy good health and a long life in the service of humanity!.”

The Art of Living family joins me in wishing @SadhguruJV a speedy and complete recovery. May he enjoy good health and a long life in the service of humanity! — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 21, 2024

Responding to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s message, Isha Foundation said, “Namaskaram Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji. We are deeply touched by your warmth and concern for Sadhguru and your gracious message. Sadhguru is making steady progress and conveys his gratitude and best wishes to you and to the entire Art of Living family. Pranam.”

We are deeply touched by your warmth and concern for Sadhguru and your gracious message. Sadhguru is making steady progress and conveys his gratitude and best wishes to you and to the entire Art of Living family. Pranam@SriSri https://t.co/bgYKSdJgNg — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) March 22, 2024

Earlier on March 17, Sadhguru was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that he had life-threatening swelling in the brain.

Sadhguru had been ignoring a severe headache and giving himself relentlessly to his gruelling schedule, which included Mahashivratri, the doctors said. On 15th March, an MRI showed massive bleeding in the brain. However, Sadhguru refused to cancel his commitments including his session at India Today Conclave which he attended under the effect of powerful painkillers and sedation.







