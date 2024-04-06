Home

Haryana AAP Chief Claims Abusive Reply Received To Poll Programme Application; 5 Suspended; Probe Ordered

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the April 7 programmes on the designated portal.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its application seeking poll programmes in the BJP-ruled state was denied by the concerned authorities and shockingly the reply to the plea was laced with abusive language.

AAP’s Haryana unit chief, Sushil Gupta, who is fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, said the party had filed an applications seeking permission for two poll programmes on April 7, but the request was turned by authorities and abuses were mentioned in the column where the reason for approval or rejection have to be mentioned.

“In the reply we received, in one case, it was mentioned in writing that the permission has been rejected. In another, abuses were mentioned in the column where reasons for either approval or rejection have to be given,” the AAP leader said.

Terming the use of “such objectionable language” as highly shameful, Gupta urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of the incident and called for strict action in the matter.

“Nothing can be more shameful than the use of such (objectionable) language,” he said.

According to AAP leaders, they had applied for the permission for the April 7 programmes on the designated portal.

Meanwhile, taking strong cognisance of the matter, Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana’s Kaithal, ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed the Haryana Police to conduct a thorough probe.

The officer said five computer operators were suspended and police directed to investigate the matter. However, he also did not rule out possibility that the portal might have been hacked.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Haryana goes to polls on May 25.

(With PTI inputs)

