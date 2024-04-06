NationalPolitics

Bhagat Singh’s Great-Grandson Objects To Placing of Arvind Kejriwal’s Jailed Photo With Freedom Fighters

Faridabad: Great-grandson of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh Yadavendra Singh on Friday objected to the portrait of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being displayed alongside portraits of freedom fighters while Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal was delivering an address.
“If we look at the politics of today, it is turning personal. Politics is being done for personal benefit. Any leader should not be compared with him (Bhagat Singh). His contribution was for the country and the society. It wasn’t personal,” Yadvendra Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It is worth noting that since the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21, his wife Sunita has become active in politics, releasing video statements. In one of these videos, she is seen sitting on the same chair that CM Kejriwal used for his press briefings. Behind her, the backdrop displays portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

