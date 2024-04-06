Section 144 Imposed In Ladakh, Internet Services Curbed Ahead Of Activist Sonam Wangchuk March

Home

Section 144 Imposed In Ladakh, Internet Services Curbed Ahead Of Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s March

Ahead of the border march by the climate activist and reformer Sonam Wangchuk to ‘highlight Ladakh’s ground realities’, the administration has ordered Section 144 and curbing of internet speeds in the area.

Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been protesting for statehood for Ladakh and for safeguarding the rights of the majority tribal population of the area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, has called for a march to the Line of Actual Control on Sunday, April 7. Ahead of this border march, the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area has been announced and the internet speeds are also being reduced to 2G, to avoid ‘misuse of mobile data and public WiFi services’. Read to know about it in detail…

Section 144 Imposed In Ladakh Ahead Of Border March

As mentioned earlier, there have been prohibitory orders in Leh and Ladakh, ahead of the Border March to the Line of Actual Control, called for by the activist and reformer, Sonam Wangchuk. The District Magistrate (DM), Leh has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the area, i.e. no processions, rallies, marches, public gatherings or loudspeakers on a vehicle can be used without prior permission.

The order further said that no one shall make any statements, which have the potential to disturb communal harmony, and public tranquility and which may lead to law and order problems in the district. Also, all the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law.

Internet Services Curbed Before Sonam Wangchuk’s March

Ahead of the Border March on April 7, apart from issuing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, internet services have also been capped in the area. The Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh is quoted in an NDTV report as saying, “there is every apprehension about misuse of mobile data and public WiFi facilities by anti-social elements and miscreants to incite and provoke general public through various means of social media.”

In view of this, the order has specified the necessity to reduce the speed of mobile data to 2G which means 3G, 4G and 5G mobile data and public WiFi services have been temporarily suspended. The order will be in place from 6 PM on Saturday to 6 PM on Sunday and will be applicable in Leh city and a radius of ten kilometres around the city.

