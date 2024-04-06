No Casualties Reported in Russias Orsk City After Dam Breach

live

Breaking News LIVE, April 6, 2024: President Joe Biden visited the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Friday (local time) and vowed to “move heaven and Earth” to rebuild the structure.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking Live: Antony Blinken Talks To Kenyan President Over Haiti Crisis

Breaking News LIVE, April 6, 2024: President Joe Biden visited the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Friday (local time) and vowed to “move heaven and Earth” to rebuild the structure, The Hill reported. “Folks, we’re going to move heaven and Earth to rebuild this bridge as rapidly as humanly possible,” he said. “We’re going to do so with union labor and American steel,” the US President affirmed, describing the damage as “devastating.” Warning to criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that whoever poses a threat to the security of society, his ‘Ram Naam Satya’ (last rites) is certain. He said this on Friday while adressing a huge poll rally in Aligarh for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Satish Kumar Gautam. “No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure ‘Ram Naam Satya’ (last rites done) for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen. We live our lives chanting Lord Ram’s name. Without Ram, nothing is possible. But when someone poses a threat to the security of society, ‘Ram Naam Satya’ is also certain,” Adityanath said.

Hours after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake, New Jersey was hit by another aftershock of 4.0 on Friday (local time), authorities confirmed. “New Jersey just experienced an aftershock. Please follow the emergency guidance below and avoid calling 911 unless you have an actual emergency,” the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy wrote on X.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news and updates on national and international events.







