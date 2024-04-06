PM Modi Extends Wishes To BJP Workers On Party 44th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to X, and extended his greetings on the occasion of the BJP’s 44th foundation day.

‘India’s Preferred Party’: PM Modi Extends Wishes To BJP Workers On Party’s 44th Foundation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to party karyakartas from across the country on the occasion of the BJP’s 44th foundation day on Saturday. He referred to the saffron party as “India’s preferred party,” emphasising party’s commitment to serving with the motto of ‘Nation First.’” In a series of posts on ‘X’ on Saturday, PM said, “Today, on the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I extend my greetings to all fellow Party Karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India. I also recall with great reverence the hardwork, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘Nation First’.”

“It is a matter of great joy that @BJP4India has made a mark for its development oriented outlook, good governance and commitment to nationalistic values. Powered by our Karyakartas, our Party embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. The youth of India see our Party as one which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century,” added the post.

Praising the party for good governance and work done for poor’s and deprived sections of society the PM mentioned about BJP’s contribution in removing casteism and communalism.

PM said, “Be it in the Centre or the states, our Party has redefined good governance. Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden. Those who were left on the margins for decades found a voice and hope in our Party. We have worked towards providing all-round development which has boosted ‘Ease of Living’ for every Indian.”

“Our Party has also freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the hallmark of those who ruled the nation for the longest time. In today’s India, emphasis is on clean and transparent governance which ensures the fruits of development reach the poor without any discrimination,” read the post further.

At last, PM mentioned the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and showed confidence in getting people’s blessing for another term.

“India is all set to elect a new Lok Sabha. I am confident that the people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade. I also convey my best wishes to all our BJP and NDA Karyakartas as they are working among people and elaborating on our agenda,” said PM in the post.

Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP is the world’s largest party at present. The origins of the party date back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which was formed in 1951 by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.







