Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List Of 40-Star Campaigners For Tripura

Agartala: The Congress party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for Tripura for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the list, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners. Additionally, the list features names of leaders such as Supriya Shrinate, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Alka Lamba, who will campaign for the grand old party in an effort to woo voters.”

Congress releases a list of 40-star campaigners for Tripura, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners. pic.twitter.com/Yvqf5KKMMa — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

On Friday, the grand old party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi were seen unveiling the party manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’.

In its manifesto, the Congress focuses on Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice’, which includes – ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.

According to the grand old party’s manifesto, which it called – ‘Nyay Patra’, the party will ensure that minorities will have the freedom of choices of dress, food, language and personal laws. It also assures reform of personal laws. “Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned,” the party manifesto said.

Congress Manifesto: Key Promises From ‘Nyay Patra’:

• Congress will fill about 30 lakh job vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central government.

• Congress will adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare.

• It will give legal guarantees to MSP announced by the government every year as per Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

• The party will ensure minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws like every citizen of the country. It will also encourage reform of personal laws. These reforms must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned.

• The grand old party stated that it will hold a nationwide socio-economic and caste Census to review the castes and their socio-economic conditions. The party will also pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

• “We will abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts. Due to widespread unemployment, as a one-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government,” Congress manifesto read.

• If comes into power, the party will bring a law to recognise civil unions between LGBTQIA couples.

• Contre’s contribution to pensions for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme remains a pitiful Rs 200- Rs 500 per month. The Congress will raise this amount to Rs 1,000 per month.• “We will reserve one-half (50 per cent) of central government jobs for women starting in 2025,” said the party.

• The Congress is set to roll out a new law that targets the registration of sports organizations. This law aims to comply with Olympic Charter guidelines, reinforce autonomy and responsibility, and lend a helping hand to members and athletes grappling with challenges such as discrimination, harassment or abuse.

• To add to their initiatives, sports scholarships will be made available, offering a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to budding sportspersons under 21. Also on the Congress’s agenda is the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme. This plan allows struggling families, who fall at the bottom of the income bracket, to receive an unrestricted cash transfer of Rs 1 lakh every year.

• “We will amend the election laws to combine the efficiency of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the transparency of the ballot paper. Voting will be through the EVM but the voter will be able to hold and deposit the machine-generated voting slip into the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) unit. The electronic vote tally will be matched against the VVPAT slip tally,” said the Congress

• “We promise not to interfere with personal choices of food and dress, to love and marry, and to travel and reside in any part of India. All laws and rules that interfere unreasonably with personal freedoms will be repealed… We promise to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and make defection (leaving the original party on which the MLA or MP was elected) an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or Parliament,” said the Congress.———————-

• The party will amend the Press Council of India Act, 1978 to empower the Council so that it can deal with the fake and paid news.

• The Congress is committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth, targets of doubling the GDP in the next 10 years.







