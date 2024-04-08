Home

‘How Many People Will Be Jailed Before Elections..?’ Supreme Court On Granting Bail To YouTuber Over Derogatory Speech

An Indian youtuber has been granted bail in a derogatory speech case and while doing so, the Supreme Court has asked, ‘How Many People Will Be Jailed Before Elections..?’

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In the last few months, multiple political leaders across India have been put behind bars in scams and corruption cases, filed by central probe agencies and also for derogatory remarks or speeches. Falling in the second category is Indian youtuber ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan who has been granted bail by the Supreme Court of India, in a case where he was accused of making a derogatory speech against MK Stalin in the year 2021. While granting bail, the apex court has questioned how many people will be jailed before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Supreme Court Grants Bail To YouTuber Over Derogatory Speech

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail granted to YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan who was accused of making a derogatory speech against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021. A Bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan set aside the order cancelling Murugan bail and opined that he could not be said to have misused the liberty granted to him.

‘How Many People Will Be Jailed Before Elections..?’

While hearing the case, the Supreme Court of India observed, “If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed?” When senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State, requested that the apex court to impose condition on the Youtuber so that he does not make any scandalous remarks while on bail, the bench told Rohatgi, “Who shall decide whether a statement is scandalous or not.”

Observing that Murugan did not misuse his liberty by protesting and expressing his views, the apex court ordered, “He continues to be on bail for 2.5 years. All the same, we do not find grounds to cancel bail. We thus quash the High Court order cancelling bail, and restore the earlier order granting bail. Needless to say, cancellation of bail can be applied for if deemed fit.”

‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan Derogatory Speech Case

The top court was hearing Murugan’s plea challenging a Madras High Court order, which cancelled his bail observing that within a few days of giving an undertaking before the court (based on which he was granted relief), he indulged in further offence and made derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Murugan allegedly made derogatory remarks with an intention to breach public peace and tranquillity and on a complaint of DMK member, police registered a case against him. Murugan was arrested in October 2021. The Madras High Court had in November 2021 granted bail to Murugan, however, later a division bench of the High Court cancelled his bail. In 2022, the apex court had granted interim bail to Murugan.

