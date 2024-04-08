‘I Ended Congress

PM Modi said that his government deposited Rs 34,00,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Bastar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi In Bastar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of Chhattisgarh will give “their full blessings to the BJP” in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM Modi was addressing a rally at Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19.

PM Modi posted on X: “छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता ने हमेशा भाजपा को भरपूर आशीर्वाद दिया है। इस बार भी बस्तर समेत पूरे प्रदेश के मेरे परिवारजन सशक्त भारत के लिए एक सशक्त सरकार बनाने का मन बना चुके हैं। (My family members of Chhattisgarh, rich with glorious heritage, are going to give their full blessings to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Here in Bastar, I will be among my tribal brothers and sisters today at around 1:30 pm.”

Addressing the rally he said: “I ended the Congress’ system of loot. The BJP government deposited Rs 34,00,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. When the money reached directly to the beneficiaries, the Congress did not get a chance to loot any money.”

“When the world’s greatest crisis – Covid – came to India, people used to wonder how India would survive. Under Congress’ rule, vaccines took many years to reach India but I stood with the poor of the country and I decided to provide free vaccines and free ration,” he said.

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap from the Bastar constituency. Congress has fielded senior tribal leader and former minister Kawasi Lakhma to contest the Bastar (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh, replacing its sitting MP Deepak Baij.

Elections for the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7 and the counting of votes will be done on June 4.

In Chhattisgarh, which has a total of Lok Sabha seats, the BJP emerged victorious in the past two Lok Sabha elections as it won 9 seats in 2019 while the Indian National Congress (INC) won only 2 seats.

In the 2014 election, the BJP won 10 seats while the INC managed to win only one seat.

