Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List 20 Candidates From West Bengal

Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List of 20 Candidates From West Bengal | Full List Here

In a highly-anticipated press conference held at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Tawade announced some of the key names in the first list of 195 candidates contesting select seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi with Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanto Majumdar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Out of the 195 candidates, 20 are for the state of West Bengal. As per the list announced by the saffron camp, Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari will fight from Kathi, whereas party state president Sukanto Majumdar will fight from Balurghat.

The ruling BJP announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight again from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it named 34 Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani in the first list of 195 candidates.

The list also included two former ministers as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha.

Union ministers fielded by the BJP through the first list also included Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arjun Munda.

Announcing the list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said the party is confident that it would form the government for the third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a much bigger mandate.







